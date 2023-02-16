High On Life v1.11.4763.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

Text file description: 
                                         1 9 1 1         
                          Razor 1911 proudly presents:
                           High On Life v1.11.4763.0
                           (C) Squanch Games, Inc.
  Date: 2023-02                        Game Type : Action, Adventure
  Size: 1 Disc                         Protection: Microsoft DRM
  OS  : Windows 10 64-Bit
 Game Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~
 From the Co-Creator of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites, comes High On Life.
 Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got
 nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off
 humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must
 answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter
 the cosmos has ever seen.
 Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against
 the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique
 characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!
 This Package contains the latest Game Version 1.11.4763.0
 A lot of Bugfixes and new Features.
 Install Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 1. Unpack
 2. Mount or Burn iso
 3. Install
 4. Copy crack
 5. Install Microsoft VCLibs and Gaming Services (support folder)
 6. Block the game in your firewall.
 7. Have fun!
 Razor 1911 Greetings
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world.
                                      /\
                        Razor 1911   /__\   Since 1985
                                    /\  /\
                                   /__\/__\
              SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE!
     IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!

