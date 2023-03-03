Interference: Dead Air v1.0.2 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

March 3, 2023 - 3:22pm
  • PC

Interference: Dead Air v1.0.2 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Text file description: 
                               P R E S E N T S
      GAME           : Interference: Dead Air
      PUBLISHER      : V Publishing
      RLS DATE       : 2023/02
      PROTECTION     : Steam
      STORE          : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1238450/
      All hell's breaking loose in a mysterious research facility and
      the only person who can save the day is the night shift security
      guard in the booth outside. Remotely control systems, guide
      scientists to safety or just  goof off? You re not in danger.
      Yet.                                                                    


      PatchNotes:
      *****://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1238450?updates
      1. Extract
      2. Run Update\PATCH.exe and install the update
      3. Copy crack to install dir
      4. Play                                                                 


      The following releases are required for this update:
      Interference.Dead.Air-TENOKE
      Interference.Dead.Air.Update.v1.0.1-TENOKE
                       IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!
                                                                                 v1.0.2 Update: The "Microwave" Update
Hello!
Got another small update for you, this time with some bug fixes! Version 1.0.2 should be available wherever you get your Interference: Dead Air.
Bug Fixes
Fixed texture popping when switching between word search puzzles
Fixed rare issue where main menu would show the incorrect camera angle
Fixed issue with logo video not appearing correctly on Windows 7 machines
Other Updates
Added additional interactions to microwave (i.e. cookable ramen)
Added "recharge" time to answering the phone to prevent accidental hang-ups
Made puzzle cube quicker to solve
Increased duration that notifications are on-screen
Updated keys collision and drawers hitbox
Reduced volume of radio blips
Reduced rarity of [REDACTED]

