OUTSTAND v1.0 All No-DVD [TiNYiSO]

March 2, 2023 - 12:32am
  • PC

OUTSTAND v1.0 All No-DVD [TiNYiSO]

Text file description: 
   iks
        titan
                            crew
                            ____proudly presents____
                                    OUTSTAND
                               (c) Eskrima Games
   Release On   : 8 Feb, 2023                 Disk Amount/Format : 1 Disc
   Type of Game : Action                       Media Protection   : Steam
                   *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2183580
  OUTSTAND is a game that reflects the real face of dark and intense fear to
  the person from a first-person camera angle. Your treasure-seeking friend
  is trapped! Can you save him? Solve puzzles, watch out for the items
  around you and most importantly survive!
  				REPACK REASON:
  The insanely amount of barely legal p0rn existing our our drives prevented
  the succesful rar-ing of this exquisite(sigh) title, creating an invalid
  release. Sorry for this.
                         Burn/mount, install, play!
                            SIZE DOES NOT MATTER!
                  GREETZ:  SKIDROW PARADOX DARKSIDERS HOODLUM

