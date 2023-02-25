Perseus: Titan Slayer v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

February 25, 2023 - 5:27pm
  • PC

Perseus: Titan Slayer v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1522         


                           Perseus: Titan Slayer
                               (C) G-DEVS.com                               


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 02/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/2003050/
  Game information:
  =================


  Defeat the Titans as you battle your way into Tartarus to stop Chaos from
  conquering Olympus and destroying the world. In this rogue-like dungeon
  crawler adventure, you will play as Perseus, a demigod tasked with one
  mission; stop Chaos and the evil forces that surround him.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-perseus_titan_slayer.iso:
   f9e43675eac89fa9ec176dfeccd78dac5658d9581aa19beea6eb71121786b958


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

