Returnal v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 4
60
February 20, 2023 - 2:44pm
  • PC

Returnal v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1524         


                                  Returnal
                           (C) PlayStation PC LLC                           


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 02/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1649240/
  Game information:
  =================


  BREAK THE CYCLE Fight to survive as this award-winning third-person
  shooter brings Selenes story to PC. Take on roguelike challenges. Engage
  enemies in bullet hell-fuelled clashes. Share your journey through
  Returnal with another player.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-returnal.iso:
   6f038888658f655bc49cb72325492c7f6e50cdf50c9a5cec26a384d9822225b0


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment