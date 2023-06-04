Session: Skate Sim v1.0.0.70 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
           Session: Skate Sim Update v1.0.0.70 incl DLC (c) Nacon
          RELEASE DATE.:  03/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Indie
              For list of changes read included patchnotes.txt
      - Extract
      - Run setup.exe and install update
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      NOTES: Includes the following new DLC:
      > Session: Skate Sim Waterpark and Chris Cole
      You need the following releases for this:
      Session.Skate.Sim-RUNE
Update v1.0.0.70:
DLC Content
Pro Skater
Chris Cobra Cole officially joins the Session: Skate Sim roster
Sponsors in game - Fallen, Spitfire, Zero, Liquid Death
Adding Chris to Session is huge for us here at Crea-ture studios. His influence on the industry, and each of us as skaters is irrefutable. Whether you were picking up a board in the 90s, or 2020s, Chris presence has been consistent. He is one of the few skaters to have won Thrashers Skater of the year two times!!
Map
The Abandoned Waterpark is our first map outside of a city spot or Skate park
The waterpark has an interesting combination of steep slopes with lots of speed, big gaps, and risky spots. However its not all that makes up this terrain. Take the time to shred the lazy river, or skate one of the awesome parking lot banks!
Missions
Play 6 new missions with Chris Cole - including 4 in our all new DLC map!
Object Dropper Assets
6 Unique DIY assets
SkateShop content
5 Chris Cole Zero Deck Graphics

Add new comment