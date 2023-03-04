A Space for the Unbound v1.0.22.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Rate

Total votes: 6
80
March 4, 2023 - 12:50pm
  • PC

A Space for the Unbound v1.0.22.0 All No-DVD [TENOKE]

Text file description: 
                               P R E S E N T S
      GAME           : A Space for the Unbound
      PUBLISHER      : Toge Productions
      RLS DATE       : 2023/01
      PROTECTION     : Steam
      STORE          : *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1201270/
      A coming-of-age adventure where you follow two high school
      sweethearts on a journey of self-discovery at the end of their
      high school years while facing the end of the world. Explore 90s
      Indonesian town, uncover its secrets, use supernatural powers to
      dive into people's hearts, and pet cats.                                


      PatchNotes:
      *****://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1201270?updates
      1. Extract
      2. Run Update\PATCH.exe and install the update
      3. Copy crack to install dir
      4. Play                                                                 


      The following releases are required for this update:
      A.Space.for.the.Unbound.Deluxe.Edition-TENOKE
                       IF YOU LIKE THIS GAME, BUY IT!

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment