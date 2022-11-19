Tactics Ogre: Reborn v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 1
20
November 19, 2022 - 7:16am
  • PC

Tactics Ogre: Reborn v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1493
                            Tactics Ogre: Reborn
                               (C) Square Enix
 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 11/2022              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    RPG
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1451090/
  Game information:
  =================
  Tactics Ogre, crown jewel of the tactical role-playing genre, is reborn!
  Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound,
  as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that
  remains true to its roots.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!
  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-tactics_ogre_reborn.iso:
   3113110029cf7e1b3cd33184216fec71fd790938c54983dc7c29a954865b3f10
                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+
      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment