June 6, 2023 - 4:10pm
  • PC

Tin Hearts v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1551         


                                 Tin Hearts
                            (C) Wired Productions                           


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 05/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Indie
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1831700/
  Game information:
  =================


  Behind every brilliant invention, hides a magical story. Guide a troop of
  tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world, in this immersive
  narrative puzzle adventure game from members of the team that brought you
  Fable.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-tin_hearts.iso:
   868c8f55243a7fa7967781d4c0ded0f495b104d65409d1eb4726edbc7293136e


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

