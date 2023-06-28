Trepang2 v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Trepang2
Trepang2
Trepang2
Trepang2

Rate

Total votes: 12
40
June 28, 2023 - 8:01am
  • PC

Trepang2 v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                              Trepang2 (c) Team17
          RELEASE DATE.:  06/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Action
      You play as an escaped soldier, who has no memories of  their  past
      life, but is infused with  supernatural abilities.  Revenge  is  on
      your mind, and youll stop at nothing to get what you  want. Deliver
      devastating punches, sneak around in the shadows,  wield  explosive
      weapons, and give the bad guys a taste  of their  own  medicine.  A
      mysterious group breaks you out from a heavily  guarded  blacksite.
      Your memories are gone but your combat abilities are  enhanced  far
      beyond human limits. Fight back, find the truth and face  a  threat
      even deadlier than yourself. Master your  superhuman  strength  and
      speed to knock waves of heavily armed mercenaries into  next  week.
      Slow down time to  dodge rapid-fire  bullets and  use  cloaking  to
      become  invisible and  snap your  enemies' necks  when  they  least
      expect it. Square up to your enemies in close quarters melee combat
      and go full throttle in rapid fire gunfights.  Punch,  kick,  slide
      and deliver hardcore combos that reduce your foes to dust.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1164940/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment