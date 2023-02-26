Wanted: Dead v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

February 26, 2023 - 12:31pm
  • PC

Wanted: Dead v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1523         


                                Wanted: Dead
                            (C) 110 Industries SA                           


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 02/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1981610/
  Game information:
  =================


  Wanted: Dead is a new hybrid slasher/shooter from the makers of Ninja
  Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The game follows a week in life of the Zombie
  Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major
  corporate conspiracy.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-wanted_dead.iso:
   9390123ece61059b0ab24ff0eca318a718a8b3c0dbccd80b7fc042b6d1876002


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

