16BIT Towerdefense: Unleashed Free Full Game

16Bit Towerdefense is an retro themed rogue-lite tower defense. The goal of the game is finding a strategy to get as far as you can while spending as little gold as you can to get into the leaderboards. Every run will be a bit different due to the cards you can use. You can unlock special abilities for certain towers or buy population for a safety net and more gold.
The combinable towers are currently:
Poison Dart Tower
DB Minigun on top RPG at the Bottom
Super Tower
All the towers combined in a 2x2 grid
Black Hole Tower
2 Slowing Crystals next to each other Horizontally.
Flame Thrower
2 Rpg next to each other Horizontally
