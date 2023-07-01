16BIT Towerdefense: Unleashed Free Full Game

16Bit Towerdefense is an retro themed rogue-lite tower defense. The goal of the game is finding a strategy to get as far as you can while spending as little gold as you can to get into the leaderboards. Every run will be a bit different due to the cards you can use. You can unlock special abilities for certain towers or buy population for a safety net and more gold.

The combinable towers are currently:

Poison Dart Tower

DB Minigun on top RPG at the Bottom

Super Tower

All the towers combined in a 2x2 grid

Black Hole Tower

2 Slowing Crystals next to each other Horizontally.

Flame Thrower

2 Rpg next to each other Horizontally