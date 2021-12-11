Polarity Free Full Game

Opposites attract in this MetroidVania inspired platformer based around a magnetic main character.

Use the ESC key while in-game to restart the level if you end up losing your magnet.

Helpful Tip - Like other games in the genre, there are secret blocks with no visual indication they are breakable. Try throwing your magnet around to see what happens

Helpful Tip - Get used to angling the ball based on your character being the motivating force. If you are pushing, jump high to aim low and stay low to aim high. the opposite is true for pulling.

Helpful Tip - You lose points for catching the magnet over and over again. This is to encourage you to use the main mechanic of attacking with opposite magnetic forces instead of using it like a gun. Also you will need to be more careful about how you use your powers if you want to keep it around you without catching it. (A catch counts as the magnet touching you after you've thrown it once)