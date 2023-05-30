Attack on Wendigo Free Full Game

May 30, 2023 - 4:45am
Attack on Wendigo is an ultra-violent arena FPS in which you have to slaughter titanic fire-breathing demons. You were dropped off by a helicopter in a northern ghost town. The helicopter will serve you as a dispenser of guns and drugs. Despite the approaching blizzard, you have no right to retreat until the last Wendigo is dead. Kill or be killed!
Features:
• Spectacular dismemberment
• Destroyable environment
• Intense gameplay
• Heavy metal soundtrack
