Biocide 3000 Free Full Game

It's the year 30xx. You are a soldier in the technocracy's army. A group of dissident organics have taken a large mining compound. The technocracy wants you to take out their leader. Make them feel hard steel against weak flesh.

All hail the machine!

Biocide 3000 is a short but unforgiving side-scrolling shooter where you bend gravity to your will and blast anyone in your path

Gameplay

-don't jump! Just change gravity to evade traps and enemy bullets

-shoot your way through three levels filled with dangerous organics

-face off against a tough as nails boss who will put all of your skills to the test

Features

-60fps action packed gameplay

-128x128px high res graphics

-16 beautiful colors

-5 chiptune bangers

Controls

Arrow keys: move left/right

z: change gravity

x: shoot

p/enter: pause menu

Gamepads and joysticks supported