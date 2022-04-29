Biocide 3000 Free Full Game

It's the year 30xx. You are a soldier in the technocracy's army. A group of dissident organics have taken a large mining compound. The technocracy wants you to take out their leader. Make them feel hard steel against weak flesh.
All hail the machine!
Biocide 3000 is a short but unforgiving side-scrolling shooter where you bend gravity to your will and blast anyone in your path
Gameplay
-don't jump! Just change gravity to evade traps and enemy bullets
-shoot your way through three levels filled with dangerous organics
-face off against a tough as nails boss who will put all of your skills to the test
Features
-60fps action packed gameplay
-128x128px high res graphics
-16 beautiful colors
-5 chiptune bangers
Controls
Arrow keys: move left/right
z: change gravity
x: shoot
p/enter: pause menu
Gamepads and joysticks supported
