Blade Sight Free Full Game

February 19, 2022 - 6:45pm

Wave based survival game with fighting game mechanics

Enemies will block all attacks, except for one.

The move enemies are weak to is hidden by a card. The card can be revealed momentarily (usually) by parrying an attack from the enemy with your neutral-special attack, a parry stance. Once an enemies card has been broken by a guard-crushing move matching the card, they can no longer block and can be the victim of a devastating combo.

Every 5 lifetime kills increase the wave you start a new run on by 1.

WASD - movement (W - jump)
Space - jump
J - light attack
K - special attack
L - dash macro
K with directional inputs creates different special moves

