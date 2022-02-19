Blade Sight Free Full Game

Wave based survival game with fighting game mechanics

Enemies will block all attacks, except for one.

The move enemies are weak to is hidden by a card. The card can be revealed momentarily (usually) by parrying an attack from the enemy with your neutral-special attack, a parry stance. Once an enemies card has been broken by a guard-crushing move matching the card, they can no longer block and can be the victim of a devastating combo.

Every 5 lifetime kills increase the wave you start a new run on by 1.

WASD - movement (W - jump)

Space - jump

J - light attack

K - special attack

L - dash macro

K with directional inputs creates different special moves