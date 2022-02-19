February 19, 2022 - 6:44pm
1 Freeware available for Blade Sight, see below
Wave based survival game with fighting game mechanics
Enemies will block all attacks, except for one.
The move enemies are weak to is hidden by a card. The card can be revealed momentarily (usually) by parrying an attack from the enemy with your neutral-special attack, a parry stance. Once an enemies card has been broken by a guard-crushing move matching the card, they can no longer block and can be the victim of a devastating combo.
Every 5 lifetime kills increase the wave you start a new run on by 1.
WASD - movement (W - jump)
Space - jump
J - light attack
K - special attack
L - dash macro
K with directional inputs creates different special moves
