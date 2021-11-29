BlastNet Free Full Game

Pure distilled arcade action. Blast away increasing waves of enemies and acquire upgrades to survive as long as possible (and rack up insane combos and highscores).

9 types of powerups

40 different upgrades

Online and local highscores

Gamepad support

Move around with the

Shoot with

Collect bombs and powerups from destroyed enemies

Drop bombs with

Use to dash out of tight spots

Destroy enough enemies to advance to the next phase

Acquire upgrades between phases to increase your odds of survival

[Controls remappable in-game]