BlastNet Free Full Game

November 29, 2021 - 3:30pm
Pure distilled arcade action. Blast away increasing waves of enemies and acquire upgrades to survive as long as possible (and rack up insane combos and highscores).
9 types of powerups
40 different upgrades
Online and local highscores
Gamepad support
Move around with the
Shoot with
Collect bombs and powerups from destroyed enemies
Drop bombs with
Use
Destroy enough enemies to advance to the next phase
Acquire upgrades between phases to increase your odds of survival
[Controls remappable in-game]
