Bloodline - The Last Heir Free Full Game

"Bloodline - The Last Heir" is a computer game for Windows, which combines sneak mechanics with minimal jump & run elements.

Step into the shoes of young Edward, the last heir, who finds himself caught in the midst of the siege of the castle of Trustenwold. Prove your skill and guide Edward through the treacherous remnants of the broken keep and past the looting and pillaging troops of his father’s enemies.

Explore a threatening and yet atmospheric environment, while the raging battle echoes through the deserted halls and corridors of your once beloved home. Fulfil your quest and gather valuable resources along the way. Your choices will make the difference between success and failure, as you strategically use your environment to your advantage to outwit your enemies.