Cold Massacre Free Full Game v1.0.0

People are fragile, and if they get pushed too much in an order of magnitude for too long then you could say the glass will break. Maybe this person was just unlucky. Going to Norway in a secluded place and everything, or maybe he just sought out such an adventure, but something tells me he did not expect what was coming for him. Perhaps that mask he saw in the darkness is ingrained into his mind. I wouldn't know, he was the one that was a part of the cold massacre after all.

You do know who I am, right?