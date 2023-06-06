Dead Cruise Free Full Game

June 6, 2023 - 4:18pm
All you wanted to do is take a week off. You booked a cheap cruise, but soon you realise you got yourself into a nightmare unlike anything else. Can you find out what happened and escape with your life?
CONTROLS:
• w/a/s/d - move
• rmb - flashlight
• e - interact/take item
• f - close note
There are two different endings.
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
