Alien Vs Predator Jaguar Remake Free Full Game Build 07 2020

A remake of AvP for the Atari Jaguar into the Unreal Engine 4. My approach was to make it as close and authentic to the original as I could. This project started with the idea “Wouldn’t it be cool if someone remade AvP for the Jaguar on a platform that was more accessible?”. I also wanted to try my hand at making a fully functioning game. It has been a goal that has haunted me through all of my adult life. So I decided to stop making excuses and, to quote Shia LaBeouf, just do it!