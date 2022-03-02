DeadOxer Free Full Game

March 2, 2022 - 11:23pm
Be ready to challenge your mind!
Survive and run from him if you want to be brave then grab a pistol or shotgun and kill all those freaks but if you just want to survive then be quite, grab an axe and don't let them see you !
this is not a game you can finish it with action you have to be smart and don't let him affect you
Good luck with your journey but always remember
Your biggest enemy is yourself!
Minimum System requirements:
Os: windows 64 bit
Cpu:dual core intel or amd
Ram:4gb or higher
Gpu:modern 4gb Amd or Nvidia gpu
Gamepad supported - English and Persian language supported
