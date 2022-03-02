DeadOxer Free Full Game

Be ready to challenge your mind!

Survive and run from him if you want to be brave then grab a pistol or shotgun and kill all those freaks but if you just want to survive then be quite, grab an axe and don't let them see you !

this is not a game you can finish it with action you have to be smart and don't let him affect you

Good luck with your journey but always remember

Your biggest enemy is yourself!

Minimum System requirements:

Os: windows 64 bit

Cpu:dual core intel or amd

Ram:4gb or higher

Gpu:modern 4gb Amd or Nvidia gpu

Gamepad supported - English and Persian language supported

DeadOxer.7z