FarSky Free Full Game

With FarSky, you take the role of Nathan who got lost in the Ocean after the crash of his submarine. You need to learn how to survive in the depths of the Ocean.

• Use the environment to gather resources

• Build a base to refill your oxygen and manage your items

• Craft equipment and weapons to explore and protect yourself in the Ocean depths

• Create an in-base farm or go fish hunting to feed yourself

Your ultimate goal is to find all the pieces of your submarine, fix it and reach the surface. You can also choose to play in Sandbox mode to enjoy the game freely.

All maps are randomly generated to immerse you in an unknown world.