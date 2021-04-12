Gulch Gunner Free Full Game

In a world where the wildlife has gone mad, one man stands between you and any attempt at a coherent plot. Meet Brad Steeljaw, a one-man army that puts the laughter in vehicular manslaughter. We're talking 200 pounds of pure hero wrapped in four tons of road-rampaging armor and ammo. He's headed to Lowrez Gulch to take on Treeman, the unoriginally-named evil leader of the mutant wildlife. Look out, bad guys - Brad Steeljaw is here. He's coming to shoot mutants and kick ass, and he's all outa ass.