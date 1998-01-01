I.C.O. - Machina Lutris Free Full Game v1.1

In the far future, the world has been overrun by unknowable entities known simple as the I.C.O. Civilization has all but abandoned the surface and now hides away in structures known as Craters. While both are locked in a violent standstill, the Craters have produced one weapon to combat the I.C.O. threat: the Ferals.

Judah Bishop is a young sea otter who just recently joined the Feral branch of the military and is now plunged into a whole new world of battles, strategy, and danger. He must work with his squadron against any threat that comes his way lest he falls to the I.C.O.

I.C.O. is heavily inspired by anime such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Attack on Titan, and Gurren Lagan which have greatly shaped the design and story being told. I do hope however that I.C.O. is able to carve out its own identity and hopefully be something fresh and new in the furry VN medium.

The project is intended to be fully SFW but will feature potentially triggering topics such as death, gore, and trauma.