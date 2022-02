Indie Night Funkin is a Fangame of the video game Friday Night Funkin (FNF) Developed by Luife, Nabo and Moe!

Face off against the king of a castle in this indie recreation of Friday Night Funkin, featuring:

- 2 Clashes accompanied by totally new and original music.

- Cinematics between each confrontation.

- Graphic style recreated from scratch (Except for arrows)

We hope you enjoy it!