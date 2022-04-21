Insanity Souls Free Full Game

A girl apparently alone with her parents at home, but something strange happens to her parents, Abigail has schizophrenia and sometimes doubts if what she feels within her environment is real, but one day someone comes and the nightmares will become real.

It is recommended to use a controller even though it is perfectly playable with keyboard and mouse

Genre: Souls Like/Horror/Action

Duration: 2 Hours Approx.

Controls:

WASD/Left Stick : Move

C/Y : Crouch

Shift/L3 : Correct

Space/X : Jump

E/A : Use/Interact

Alt/B : Dodge

Rightclick/L1 : Use mobile

Left Click/R1 :Attack

F/R2 : Strong Attack

Q/L2 : Take Pickup Equipped

Tab/Select: Menu

Middle wheel of the mouse / R3 : Focus enemy