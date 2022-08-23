Jensen Strikes Back Free Full Game v1.0.2

Jensen Strikes Back is the story of a man who took way longer than he should have to realize that he's in love with his best friend Valdez. Too long, in fact.

Jensen Strikes Back is also a fast-paced action platformer with tight controls and satisfying evil robot-destroying combat, featuring a variety of weapons and a variety of levels with unique challenges. Fight through a world overtaken by a mechanical army while also working out your own complicated feelings.

Welcome to Jensen Strikes Back.