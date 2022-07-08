Ka Free Full Game

Seth, seeking revenge on Osiris and Anubis, is sowing discord again. His curse broke the flow of souls in the Afterlife, leading to an outpour into the realm of the living. Before confronting Seth, Anubis leaves the task of gathering the lost souls to his followers, to send them back to the Afterlife.

You are the Architect, one of Anubis' most remarkable followers. You have been entrusted with three sacred dogs, capable of interacting with lost souls in different ways. You'll have to explore the temple of a long gone pharaoh, send the lost souls lost back to the Afterlife through altars, and unearth Seth's weakness.