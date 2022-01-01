The Last Matches Free Full Game

Who would buy matches on Christmas Eve? On a cold, snowy Christmas Eve, the girl strikes her first match in the darkness, illuminating memories she’d since buried deep. Will the last matches give her the strength to keep going?

Inspired by the tragic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, together we bring you an alternate story of a maybe happier ending and a happier life for the little match girl.

Please be advised that this visual novel contains mentions and depictions of child abuse, injuries, and the topic of death.

Features

• 13k+ words

• 2 Endings, even a tragic heroine deserves a happily ever after

• 4 CGs and a cold winter fairy tale atmosphere with old book graphics

• Meaningful choices, symbolism and lots of love put into details

• CG Gallery and Music Room

• Accessibility Options