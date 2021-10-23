Molden Free Full Game v1.1

Fix a broken nightmare.

Molden is a short-form survival-horror game where you must explore, figure out and fight your way through a surreal Soviet-era apartment block. Use your wits and the environment to your advantage, and you just might not succumb to this terrible dream.

Features:

Tension inducing atmosphere

Physics-based environments with destructible objects

Interactive puzzles

Retro 3D art style with no bilinear filtering in sight

40 - 50min of gameplay