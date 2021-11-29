Last Night on Earth Free Full Game V1.4

You haven't been a vampire long, but you've been one long enough to accidentally kill your first proper meal. When your sire made the pitch, he talked a lot about endless nights of hedonism and intrigue... and very little about the grim, bloody cost that makes it possible.

You dealt with it, and he wants to find out how. Step by bloody, gruesome step.

"Last Night on Earth" is a short interactive novel that puts a brake on all the glossy, sexy parts of Kindred life and asks you to walk through the process of dealing with one dead body -- the first of thousands your unnatural life has in store.

Prepare to get your hands filthy. You're in it now.