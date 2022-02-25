Sister Signal Free Full Game

Sister Signal A game about two siblings exploring the sewers. To make it more interesting, the brother suggested they split up. With walkie talkies as their communication they went separate ways to see if they could find each other again, but the deeper they explored the sewers the harder it became to get a signal to hear each other. It didn’t take long for the brother to realize that they weren’t alone down in the sewers. Now he needs to find his little sister before something or someone else does.

Movement: WASD

Jump: Space

Run: Hold Shift

Scare Away Monsters(uses battery power): E

Hide in hiding spot: Q

Pause: Esc