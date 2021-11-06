Metro Warriors: Prologue Free Full Game

Embark on an journey where being in the wrong place at the wrong time leads to brutal carnage with a strange and unusual weapon.
OR
Dive straight into the arena and fight to the death against your friends (or enemies) to see who is the true Disc-Master!
GAME MODES
Tutorial
A short story introducing you to the world of Metro Warriors and the workings of the disc.
• Singleplayer
• Learning to use the disc
• Mouse and keyboard OR Controller support
• Tony
Versus
Enter the arena and throw your disc like a lethal Beyblade. Take out your opponents and be the last one standing!
• Play against a friend!
• Local multiplayer*
• Controller support ONLY
• Brutal and fast paced gameplay
FEATURES
• Deadly Frisbees
• Fast paced gameplay
• High skill ceiling
• Deadly obstacles
