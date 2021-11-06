Metro Warriors: Prologue Free Full Game

Embark on an journey where being in the wrong place at the wrong time leads to brutal carnage with a strange and unusual weapon.

OR

Dive straight into the arena and fight to the death against your friends (or enemies) to see who is the true Disc-Master!

GAME MODES

Tutorial

A short story introducing you to the world of Metro Warriors and the workings of the disc.

• Singleplayer

• Learning to use the disc

• Mouse and keyboard OR Controller support

• Tony

Versus

Enter the arena and throw your disc like a lethal Beyblade. Take out your opponents and be the last one standing!

• Play against a friend!

• Local multiplayer*

• Controller support ONLY

• Brutal and fast paced gameplay

FEATURES

• Deadly Frisbees

• Fast paced gameplay

• High skill ceiling

• Deadly obstacles