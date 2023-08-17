Nepenthos Free Full Game

What is Nephentos?

You are in a dream. Not your own - to be completely honest, you don’t even know whose dream it is, and you don’t care.

You’re here for the dark things that plague them, the pain that takes shape in dreams… and becomes vulnerable.

Nepenthos is a first-person stealth game set in an apocalyptic train station dreamscape,in which the player set out to slaughter the sorrows of the dreamer, that have taken shape as monsters,through careful planning and use of their surroundings.