In an abandoned city, corrupted by an unknown beast, fight your way through the the shattered ruins of LC as you try to discover the truth of what happened, and who you truly are.

NOIRE is a 2d metroidvania set in a mysterious laboratory, explore the labyrinthian corridors of LC and discover the truth behind the devastation.

Controls:

Left: A

Right: D

Jump: Space

Stab: J

Pause: Esc

and more!