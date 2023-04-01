ORIUM Free Full Game

Explore a procedural galaxy with about 200.000 solar systems, each with between 1 and 10 planets. Expand your empire by colonizing new planets and generate more and more resources. Bogg the tech saller, will help you in your progress.

This is an early access. This build is a really basic aspect of the final project. It is made with Unreal Engine 5.

Controls:

• Left Clic on a sun or a planet to move

• Mouse Wheel to zoom

• Right Clic to turn around

• QWER shortcut for Factory buildings (WIP)

• 1 shortcut for Colony buildings (WIP)

System Requirements:

• GTX 1060

• 12GB memory

• i5-7400