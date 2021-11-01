Our Pumpkins Free Full Game

October 31th.

People are running late to find even one pumpkin to decorate their house.

Luckily for them, they found your farm. With a lot of pumpkins.

They told their friends and now everyone in town is coming for your pumpkins.

Luckily for you, guns are laying around in your farm. Use your guns to convince them that these pumpkins are yours.

In case of an emergency, sacrifice yourself to save your pumpkins. Don't worry, your 10 employees will have your back even in death.