Paralyzis Free Full Game

Ever been awake and not be able to move? Ever seen something in the dark but it's not really there? Ever felt the dangers of the night and be at the mercy of your imagination? This is a first-person horror game made to let you experience the feeling of sleep paralysis and lucid dreaming. You wake up in bed and unable to move. The only thing you can do is watch as things unfold before you. Your only hope is to turn on the lights to make everything go away.