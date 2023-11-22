Pixel's Time Paradox Free Full Game v0.1.0

- Contribute freeware
Story
When Pixel learns that author T. T. Hunter died, he’s devastated. Now he might never know how his favourite book series ends! So, he does what any inventor cat would do: he builds a time machine, to travel back to the novelist’s final hours, in hopes of preventing the tragic act.
But things are never that easy. In this latest addition to the Inspector Waffles universe—created in two weeks for Adventure Jam 2023—help Pixel, along with his flamingo pal JayJay, to solve time travel puzzles, avoid paradoxes, and save the day for literature fans everywhere!
Controls
Left click to walk, interact, look at hotspots, and combine items. Right-click to examine inventory items.
Credits
Art: Marilou Renault-Carraro
Music/SFX: Philip Aldous
Testing/Proofreading: Will Ackermann
Code/Design/Story: Goloso Games
