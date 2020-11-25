Keep Control - Remastered Free Full Game

You are transported into an unknown world, you partake in seemingly random puzzles, but these puzzles lead to a bigger story, and it is for you to figure out what that story is. You meet someone who is called "The Entity" and someone who goes by "The Admin". One is there to help you, and the other isn't. Your job in the game is to figure out why you are in the game in the first place. As time goes on, you wonder more and more about why you are even there in the first place. You are aware that you are trapped in a game, because something, or someone, tells you, but why?