Pixel's Time Paradox

Story

When Pixel learns that author T. T. Hunter died, he’s devastated. Now he might never know how his favourite book series ends! So, he does what any inventor cat would do: he builds a time machine, to travel back to the novelist’s final hours, in hopes of preventing the tragic act.

But things are never that easy. In this latest addition to the Inspector Waffles universe—created in two weeks for Adventure Jam 2023—help Pixel, along with his flamingo pal JayJay, to solve time travel puzzles, avoid paradoxes, and save the day for literature fans everywhere!

Controls

Left click to walk, interact, look at hotspots, and combine items. Right-click to examine inventory items.

Credits

Art: Marilou Renault-Carraro

Music/SFX: Philip Aldous

Testing/Proofreading: Will Ackermann

Code/Design/Story: Goloso Games