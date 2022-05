Help Keke, the brave explorer, delve into the Caves of Peril to amass amazing treasure! Collect every diamond and head for the exit in each level to beat them. But be wary of structurally unsound mineshafts and other dangers!

Controls:

Left/Right - Move

Up/Down - Climb ladder

Space - Open/Close inventory

Down arrow - Use item from inventory

R - Restart level

Z – Undo