Pizza Dash Free Full Game

Pizza Dash is a simple Endless Runner game designed to make Hyper casual players feel like seasoned Speed runners. Giving access to amazing movement, the COOLEST looking tricks and break neck speed ALL with just a single button. No Clutter, no mess just speed and Fun!

What's that? You are ALREADY a seasoned speed runner? Well fret not. Pizza Dash, while simple, offers a lot of depth and options under the hood. You'll be sweating it out trying to break the craziest of records in no time.

Who knew a single button game could do so much!