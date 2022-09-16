Polygon Flight 2022 Free Full Game

Polygon Flight is a concise and light weight 2D space fighting game, easy to handle. Fast & quick play in your hands. Numerous waves of enemies. Best play in your trivial time. Auto playing.

Control your ship defeat enemies when confront, easily play with different types of weapons. Gain bunches of bonus, and level up.

Combat with different types of enemy include battleship, space craft carrier, battle cruiser, destroyer, space fortress, shadow fighter, kinds of fighter ships, star planes and turret cannons. Fast reaction game AI. Survive through waves of enemies' spawn, and achieve a top score.

Auto play while not moving.