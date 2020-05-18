Queen's Revolver Free Full Game

London is under attack!

Monsters walk the streets, and the city is in ruin. Britain's only hope is for the posh - and very manly - gentleman to save the day. The queen has hired the only man left for the job, and it is your task to clear London of this filth.

Queen’s Revolver is a 2d action and platformer game, set in a cyberpunk rendition of London. The game is based around the multi-functional revolver, which is able to perform a broad range of abilities. Find the different types of ammunition and load them in the order of your own choosing to teach these creatures a lesson in proper manners.