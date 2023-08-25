Roguenarok Free Full Game

Roguenarok is a top-down action roguelite arena shooter where you play as a mighty viking dinosaur, fighting back extinction from alien invaders. Strategize your counter-attack against diverse enemies by carefully considering the best warrior, weapon, and item to select and build.

Roguenarok is currently in early development and features 8 playable characters, (each with their own 4 unique abilities), 2 Battle Worlds (each with their own 4 unique enemies), 30+ items, 14 weapons, and 2 bosses.

Controls:

Movement - WASD

Abilities - QEFR

Stats information – TAB