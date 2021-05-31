Rundroids Free Full Game

RUNDROIDS - SCI-FY 3D PLATFORMER STORY: In this 3D jump'n run you'll be an android created to entertain the masses. You'll run through a test parkour and a large hall to prove that you're worthy of not being scrapped right away! FEATURES: There are two playable characters in total. The game can be played in both single player and co-op mode! Have fun! Be careful with the obstacles. If they catch you, they catch you hard! FURTHER INFORMATION For the development we used the free version of Unity and Blender! For Texture Design we used Krita which is also Open Source.